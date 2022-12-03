Rusk Football: Elijah Ward receives an offer from Howard Payne

RUSK - Elijah Ward, a senior defensive back/ wide receiver at Rusk High School, has landed an offer from Howard Payne University (American Southwest Conference, NCAA Division III) in Brownwood.
Ward earned all-district lauds last year for his stellar play.
The Yellowjackets went 7-3, 6-2 in ASC play, this past season.
Another former Eagle, Nick Acker, is a member of the Howard Payne football team. Acker, a junior, is a defensive lineman.
