Rusk Football: Elijah Ward receives an offer from Howard Payne

RUSK - Elijah Ward, a senior defensive back/ wide receiver at Rusk High School, has landed an offer from Howard Payne University (American Southwest Conference, NCAA Division III) in Brownwood.

Ward earned all-district lauds last year for his stellar play.

The Yellowjackets went 7-3, 6-2 in ASC play, this past season.

Another former Eagle, Nick Acker, is a member of the Howard Payne football team. Acker, a junior, is a defensive lineman.

