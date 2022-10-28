Rusk Football sends its 20 seniors off with a win on Senior Night

RUSK - Rusk presented the senior members of the Eagle football team with a 48-23 come-from-behind win over Brownsboro on Thursday evening at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium.
Thursday was the annual Senior Night for the Eagles. Senior members of the band, cheerleaders, twirlers, dance team, student athletic trainers and football squad were introduced to the crowd during the special pre-game ceremony.
Eagle seniors included Bryce Grimes, Brailen Trawick, Abraham Rosales, Jackson Dowling, Alan Rojo, Elijah Ward, Aiden McCown, Jackson Crysup, Jared Crysup and Jaren Driver.
Also included in the group was Amarion Tilley, Nathaniel Yancey, David Kennedy, Tarrant Sunday, Pedro Alonzo, Lisandro Ortega, Joshua Arredondo, Brayden Brawner, Cameron Sadler and JaDarien Jenkins.
The Eagles also sewed up a playoff berth as a result of the victory.
