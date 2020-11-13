Rusk forfeits its bi-district game against Salado due to COVID-19

Rusk has been forced to forfeit its scheduled Class 4A-II, Region III, bi-district playoff game against Salado. The game was scheduled to be played this evening in College Station.
The cancelation was necessary due to the number of Rusk football players either having COVID-19, or being unable to participate after being exposed to the virus.
The Rusk Independent School District is battling a COVID-19 outbreak that has forced one of its schools to go to remote learning until after Thanksgiving.
Rusk ends the year at 5-5, while Salado, 10-1, will move on to face Bellville late next week in the Area round.
