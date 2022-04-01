GLADEWATER - Rusk finished in fourth place in the varsity girls division at the Gladewater Walter Derrick Relays on Thursday, with the Eagles coming in fifth place out of nine schools that sent teams to the varsity boys division.
With 117 points, Pittsburg's Lady Pirates came in first place.
Gladewater (93) edged Sabine (87.5) for second place.
Palestine won bragging rights in the varsity boys segment by finishing with 125 points.
Spring Hill (108), Henderson (95) and Gladewater (85) finished in front of the Eagles in the team standings.
Varsity Girls Division (Rusk top five finishers)
100 Meter Dash-2. Zoe Fields, 12.62
200 Meter Dash- 2. Fields, 27.31
3200 Meters-5. Mara Jones, 15:48
100 Meter Hurdles- 1. Lizzy Kimbrell, 16.82
300 Meter Hurdles-1. Kimbrell, 48.84
4X100 Meter Relay- 3. (Fields, Hadley Kelly, Kenyetta Kincaide, Damaya Hart), 51.21
4X200 Meter Relay- 5. (Kelly, Kincade, Hart, Brooklyn Barfield), 1:55
Long Jump- 3.Faith Long, 16'-1.5"; T5. Fields, Kelly, 15'-11"
Triple Jump- 5. Long, 32'-3.5"
High Jump- 3. Hart, 4'-8"
Varsity Boys Division (Rusk top 5 finishers)
200 Meter Dash- 1. Jackson Crysup, 22.37; 5. CJ Robinson, 23.70
100 Meter Hurdles- 4. PJ Wallace, 18.06
4X100 Meter Relay-2.( Elijah Ward, Crysup, Robinson, Trey Devereaux), 43.72
4X200 Meter Relay- 1. (Ward, Crysup, Robinson, Deveraux), 1:32
Long Jump- 2. Crysup, 19'-10"; 5. Ward, 19.80
High Jump- 2. Heston Kelly, 5'-8"
Pole Vault- 2. Wallace, 11'-6"; 4. Jay Porter, 10'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.