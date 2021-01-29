Rusk has 11 named to All-10-4A-II football team

Highlighting a lengthy list of Rusk Eagles named to the All-10-4A-II football team are four first team selections.
That group includes Owen McCown (Jr., QB), Joseph McGowan (Sr., WR), Lane Gilchrist (Sr., Specialist) and Alex Jones (Sr., Utility).
Gilchrist also was picked as a second team choice as an offensive lineman.
Other second team selections from Rusk included Bryce Leonard (Sr. WR), Bradley Parker (Sr, DL), Caleb Ferrara (Jr., LB), Camdon Hudnall (Sr., OLB), Isiah Ward (Sr., DB).
Trey Devereaux (Jr.) and Aiden McCown (Soph.), both wide receivers, were honorable mention choices.
The Eagles are coached by Thomas Sitton.
