Rusk head baseball coach Ross McMurry resigns; to take over Crosby program

RUSK - Rusk head baseball coach Ross McMurry has resigned and will soon be taking over as head baseball coach at Crosby High School.
Crosby, located 23 miles northeast of Houston, went 22-12-2 and was the District 17-5A runner-up this past season. The Cougars were an Area finalist.
McMurry served as the Diamond Eagles' mentor for the past four seasons. He also worked as an assistant football coach at Rusk.
In the 2021-22 season McMurry led Rusk to a Class 4A state runner-up finish - the Red and Black fell, 2-1, to Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the championship game.
The Eagles finished with an impressive 28-8 record in 2021-22 and garnered a district the district championship.
In the recently completed campaign, Rusk went 13-15-1 and finished in third place in District 18-4A.
