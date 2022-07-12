The Rusk High School sports facilities are sure to be buzzing with activity later this month when Lady Eagle sports camps for basketball, volleyball and softball take place.
Basketball camp will take place from 3-5 p.m., July 25-27. Camp is open to girls that will be in grades 3-9 in the fall. For more information contact alexys.hammett@ruskisd.net.
Lady Eagle Volleyball Camp will be held for girls that will be entering grades 3-8 this fall. Camp dates are July 25, 26 (5:30-7:30 p.m.) For additional information contact corrina.ford@ruskisd.net.
Softball camp for those in grades 3-6 will be held on July 27, with camp for girls in grade 7-9 taking place on July 28. Both camps will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contact michael.williams@ruskisd.net for questions, or for more information.
The registration fee is $30 per camp. Camps will be held at Eagle Coliseum, Old Gym and at the Lady Eagle softball field.
