175870326_2861366007412004_7373000317995973521_n (1).jpg

RUSK – Rusk High School basketball fans didn’t have a lot to celebrate on Tuesday when teams from Center came into Eagle Coliseum and earned wins in both varsity contests.

The Lady Eagles gave the Lady ‘Riders a run for their money before losing, 53-48.

The Lady Eagles are 8-15, 0-6.

Rusk is scheduled to visit No. 18-ranked Palestine (28-4, 6-0) at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

In the boys game, the Roughriders (16-8, 3-1) ran rough shod over the Eagles, winning, 75-57.

Center is in second place in the loop standings.

The Eagles (7-16, 1-3) will travel to Palestine for a 7:30 p.m. affair on Friday.

Palestine sports a 17-9, 4-1 record. The Wildcats are a half game in front of Center in the standings.

