RUSK – Rusk High School basketball fans didn’t have a lot to celebrate on Tuesday when teams from Center came into Eagle Coliseum and earned wins in both varsity contests.
The Lady Eagles gave the Lady ‘Riders a run for their money before losing, 53-48.
The Lady Eagles are 8-15, 0-6.
Rusk is scheduled to visit No. 18-ranked Palestine (28-4, 6-0) at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
In the boys game, the Roughriders (16-8, 3-1) ran rough shod over the Eagles, winning, 75-57.
Center is in second place in the loop standings.
The Eagles (7-16, 1-3) will travel to Palestine for a 7:30 p.m. affair on Friday.
Palestine sports a 17-9, 4-1 record. The Wildcats are a half game in front of Center in the standings.
