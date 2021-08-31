TYLER — There’s a new No. 1 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 after the opening week of the high school football season.
Tatum opened the season with an impressive 61-20 win over Center to grab the top spot with 222 points and 12 first-place votes.
Waskom received one first-place vote and came in second with 201 points. Gladewater earned two first-place votes and checked in at third with 197 points. Malakoff and Mount Vernon round out the top five.
Mineola, Harmony and Winnsboro all received 71 points to tie for the 10th spot.
Beckville and Brook Hill joined the rankings after Week 1 wins.
A late kickoff return helped Carthage hold on to its top spot in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll with a 27-24 win over Crosby. The Bulldogs received 13 of the 15 first-place votes and 223 total points.
Gilmer moved up to second with 197 points, while Texas High slid up to No. 3 with 184 points. Longview dropped to No. 4 with 177 points. Tyler Legacy rounded out the top five with 174 points and two first-place votes.
Paris moved into the top 15 with a 55-0 rout of Arkansas High.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
———
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (13) 223 1-0 1
2. Gilmer 197 1-0 3
3. Texas High 184 1-0 4
4. Longview 177 0-1 2
5. Tyler Legacy (2) 174 1-0 7
6. Pleasant Grove 157 1-0 6
7. Kilgore 126 1-0 8
8. Pine Tree 104 1-0 10
9. Chapel Hill 103 1-0 11
10. Lindale 77 0-1 5
11. Van 68 1-0 14
12. Whitehouse 66 0-1 9
13. Tyler 41 0-1 12
14. Paris 36 1-0 NR
15. Lufkin 28 0-1 13
Others receiving votes: Rusk 15; Athens 13; Henderson 7; Jasper 4.
Dropped out: Jasper, Marshall.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Tatum (12) 222 1-0 3
2. Waskom (1) 201 1-0 4
3. Gladewater (2) 197 0-1 1
4. Malakoff 171 0-1 2
5. Mount Vernon 156 1-0 7
6. West Rusk 141 1-0 8
7. Daingerfield 135 1-0 9
8. Timpson 133 1-0 10
9. Tenaha 82 1-0 11
T10. Mineola 71 0-1 6
T10. Harmony 71 1-0 15
T10. Winnsboro 71 1-0 13
13. Elysian Fields 55 0-1 5
14. Beckville 26 1-0 NR
15. Brook Hill 17 1-0 NR
Others receiving votes: Paul Pewitt 14; Garrison 13; Grapeland 5; Sabine 5; White Oak 4; Arp 2; Jefferson 2; New Boston 2; Troup 2.
Dropped out: Garrison, Paul Pewitt.
