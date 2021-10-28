Rusk Lady Eagles to host hoops scrimmage on Sat.

Rusk Lady Eagle basketball fans will have a chance to see the teams in action for the first time on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles will be hosting teams from Tyler-Cumberland Academy and LaPoyner in a scrimmage that includes junior varsity and varsity games at Eagle Coliseum.
At 11 a.m. The Rusk JV will battle Cumber Academy's JV, at noon head coach Corrian Ford's varsity will play Cumberland Academy and at 1 p.m. the Lady Eagle varsity will go up against LaPoyner's Lady Flyers.
The Lady Eagles are scheduled to open the regular season on Tue., Nov. 9 by visiting Huntington.
