Rusk-LaGrange Class 4A area series to be played at Cypress Falls High

RUSK — A UIL, Class 4A, Region III, best-of-3 area series between the Rusk Eagles and the LaGrange Leopards will by played at Cypress Falls High School (15501 Tuckerton Road, Houston TX 77095) beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday with Game 1.
The second game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
Should a third game be needed, it will get under way at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Rusk (15-12) swept Waco La Vega by identical 10-0 counts in bi-district games that were played late last week.
The Leopards (11-17-1) lost their bi-district series opener to Burnet, 8-0, but bounced back to post 3-0 and 1-0 victories to take the series, and to advance play the Eagles.
Rusk is the District 17-4A champion and LaGrange is the second place outfit out of District 20-4A.
The Rusk-LaGrange series winner will secure a spot in the regional quarterfinal round and will go up against either Orangefield or Navasota.
