Rusk linebacker earns Progress Player of the Week accolades

Landon Gates, a senior linebacker at Rusk High School had an average performance on Friday night.
When average is making 16 tackles a game it is a good thing.
Gates had 10 solo stops and six assisted tackles to help guide the Eagle defense to its best performance of the season in Rusk's 49-7 rout over Brownsboro.
Gates also had two quarterback knock downs as the Eagle defense kept the pressure on the Bear signal caller all night. Brownsboro netted less than 60 total yards through the air for the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.