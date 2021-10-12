Rusk Little Dribblers sign ups start Friday

RUSK — Registration for the 2022 Rusk Little Dribblers season will open on Friday, Oct. 15.
Sign ups will take place online at www.klutchtime.club.
Ages 3-12 are eligible to take part in the Rusk Little Dribblers program.
There is a $75 registration fee per player — second siblings in the same family, $55.
The first practices for the eight week season will take place on Jan. 3-7, 2022 and the first games of the season are scheduled for Jan. 8, 2022.
There will be a recreation level team and a team that competes against opponents from other towns this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.