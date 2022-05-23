Rusk loses a 6-5 heartbreaker to China Spring in regionals

CORSICANA - No. 5-ranked China Spring plated what turned out to be the game-winning run on an infield error in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Cougars came away with a 6-5 victory over the Eagles on Monday afternoon in Corsicana.
The win came in a single game, winner-take-all Class 4A, Region III quarterfinal fray.
China Spring (28-8) advances to play No. 8 Orangefield in the regional semi- final round later this week, while the Red and Black close the book on the 2022 campaign with a 17-13 worksheet.
The game was actually played in two segment. On Saturday evening at Crandall High School, Rusk forged out a 4-3 lead while batting in the third inning when the rains came. After a lengthy weather delay, it was decided to delay the remainder of the game until Monday.
The Eagles added a run in the top of the fifth when JD Thompson ripped a double up-the-middle that drove Tarrant Sunday in to score from second base. Sunday had got aboard via a Cougar miscue earlier in the inning.
The score remained 5-3 until China Spring rallied with one out in the bottom of the sixth.
After striking Kolby Killough out in what was a 13-pitch at bat, Thompson, Rusk's starter on the mound on Saturday was lifted in favor of Mason Cirkel.
China Spring was able to cobble together three runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batsman and the error before Cirkel settled into a groove and got the last-two Cougars that he faced out on a strike out and pop up.
Cage McCloud's base hit into right field scored Dean Hannah from third base in what turned out to be the game winning run for the Central Texans.
McLoud led China Spring at the plate by going 3-4.
He was also the winning pitcher of record. McCloud handled all of his team's pitching duties on Monday, after Killough got the start on Saturday.
McCloud gave up one unearned run on three hits over 4.1 innings and fanned four Eagles.
Cirkel took the loss for Rusk.
Leading Rusk at the dish was Brett Rawlinson (2-3, RBI) and Thompson (2-4, RBI).
Will Dixon singled and drove in a run and Sunday had an RBI for the Eagles.
