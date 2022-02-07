Rusk loses a pair of games to Jasper

JASPER — Jasper swept Rusk in District 17-4A action that took place in Jasper on Saturday.
In the boys' game, the Bulldogs squeezed out a 62-54 win.
Rusk (7-19, 1-6) will host Carthage (7-10, 3-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
In the girls' affair, the Lady Bulldogs topped the Lady Eagles, 80-46, to move to 21-11, 7-2.
The Lady Eagles will carry an 8-18, 0-9 slate into Tuesday game against Carthage.
Tip-off at Eagle Coliseum is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
Carthage and Center are battling it out for the fourth, and final, playoff spot out of the conference.
