Rusk loses a pair of games to Jasper

JASPER — Jasper swept Rusk in District 17-4A action that took place in Jasper on Saturday.

In the boys' game, the Bulldogs squeezed out a 62-54 win.

Rusk (7-19, 1-6) will host Carthage (7-10, 3-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

In the girls' affair, the Lady Bulldogs topped the Lady Eagles, 80-46, to move to 21-11, 7-2.

The Lady Eagles will carry an 8-18, 0-9 slate into Tuesday game against Carthage.

Tip-off at Eagle Coliseum is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

Carthage and Center are battling it out for the fourth, and final, playoff spot out of the conference.

