Rusk loses to Center 35-18, finishes 4th in district

CENTER — Center rolled out to take a 21-10 lead at the break, and the Roughriders were able to hold Rusk in check in the second half and come away with a 35-18 victory at Roughrider Stadium on Friday night.
Center running back Keamodre Horace had touchdowns runs of 70 and 60 yards, respectively, to spark the Roughriders.
Center (7-3, 2-2) will head into post season play next week as the district's third place team, while the Eagles (5-5, 2-3) will be the fourth seed, and will play Salado (9-1) on Friday, Nov. 13 at a location to be announced.
