TYLER — Longview and Daingerfield held on to the top spots in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 following Week 1 of the high school football season.
Longview is No. 1 in Class 6A/5A/4A with 12 first-place votes and 207 points. Carthage (197 points) and Gilmer (184 points) each received one first-place vote.
Pleasant Grove (154 points) and Marshall (137 points) — ranked No. 10 and 11, respectively, in the preseason — round out the Top 5.
Following its 35-2 victory over Fairfield last week, head coach Thomas Sitton's Rusk Eagles moved up to No. 11 in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll. The Eagles checked in with 65 points.
Troup torpedoed White Oak 49-14 last Friday, and as a result the Tigers are ranked No.13 in the Class3A/2A/TAPPS poll. Troup collected 33 points.
The Tigers were not ranked last week.
Class 6A/5A/4A
1-Longview (12), 207, 1-0
2-Carthage (1), 197, 1-0
3-Gilmer (1), 184, 1-0
4-Pleasant Grove, 154, 1-0
5-Marshall, 137, 1-0
6-Texas High, 118, 0-1
7-Lufkin, 110, 1-0
8-Chapel Hill, 108, 0-1
9-Van, 104, 1-0
10-Kilgore, 76, 0-1
11-Rusk, 65, 1-0
12-Tyler High, 58, 0-1
13-Tyler Legacy, 54, 0-1
14-Lindale, 54, 0-1
15-Hallsville, 15, 1-0
Class 3A/2A/TAPPS
1-Daingerfield (8), 201, 1-0
2-Mount Vernon (2), 191, 1-0
3-Timpson (3), 189, 1-0
4-Malakoff (1), 156, 1-0
5-Waskom, 127, 1-0
6-Gladewater, 119, 0-1
7-West Rusk, 118, 0-1
8-Tenaha, 109, 1-0
9-Beckville, 97, 0-1
10-Tatum, 90, 0-1
11-Joaquin, 49, 1-0
12-Carlisle, 46, 1-0
13-Troup, 33, 1-0
14-Jefferson, 32, 1-0
15-Winnsboro, 27, 1-0
First place votes are in parenthesis, followed by the total points the team received.
