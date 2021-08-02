RUSK — Fall practice commenced early Monday morning for the Rusk High School football team, the first day prepsters could practice according to University Interscholastic League guidelines.
The lights were on at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium when approximately 65 young men dresses in the familiar black and red hit the field under a heavily overcast sky that served to keep the temperatures down.
Eagle head football coach Thomas Sitton, who is starting his second season as the man in charge in Eagleland, seemed upbeat in general, while maintaining an opening day that was filled with teaching, lots of teaching, conducted in a positive manner.
Sitton was searching for a few “law dogs” — enforcers — on defense, even though the team will be working out in shorts and t-shirts for the first-four days.
He was also focused on getting kids out of their comfort zone and, no doubt, getting the team prepared for Aug. 7's season opener (vs. Fairfield).
Offensive coordinator Clint Harper was overheard sharing with an offensive lineman about how things used to be done in the “old school” way while explaining the latest technique that he was looking for.
Rusk returns five starters on offense, including quarterback Owen McCown, who has given a verbal commit to Colorado, and six on the defensive side.
Senior-linebacker Caleb Ferrera (122 tackles last year) is the mainstay on the Eagle defense.
