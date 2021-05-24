Rusk, Orangefield set to lock horns in a 1-game regional semi-final

Rusk continues to steam through the Class 4A, Region III play off bracket, with the Eagles' next hurdle coming on Thursday night.
The Eagles (25-7) are scheduled to play the Orangefield Bobcats (23-7-2) in a regional semi-final that will get under way at 7 p.m. at Don Sanders Stadium at Sam Houston State University.
The regional semi-final match up will consist of one game, with the winner advancing to the regional final where they will play either Lufkin Hudson or Bellville.
Rusk is 5-0 in post season play, having won series over Waco LaVega and La Grange and a one-gamer versus China Spring last week. The Eagles needed 13 innings to get the best of China Spring.
The Bobcats, the District 22-4A champs, are 6-0 in the playoffs, having most recently knocked off Sour Lake-Hardin Jefferson, 2-0, in their regional quarterfinal series. Orangefield won both game by a single run.
