Rusk, Orangefield set to lock horns in a 1-game regional semi-final

Rusk ace JD THompson delivers a pitch during a recent playoff game against Waco LaVega. Thompson, a junior, is a Vanderbilt commit. He is also one of the Eagles' leading hitters. Rusk will play Orangefield at 7 p.m. Thurs. at Sam Houston State University in a Class 4A regional semi-final tilt.

Rusk continues to steam through the Class 4A, Region III play off bracket, with the Eagles' next hurdle coming on Thursday night.

The Eagles (25-7) are scheduled to play the Orangefield Bobcats (23-7-2) in a regional semi-final that will get under way at 7 p.m. at Don Sanders Stadium at Sam Houston State University.

The regional semi-final match up will consist of one game, with the winner advancing to the regional final where they will play either Lufkin Hudson or Bellville.

Rusk is 5-0 in post season play, having won series over Waco LaVega and La Grange and a one-gamer versus China Spring last week. The Eagles needed 13 innings to get the best of China Spring.

The Bobcats, the District 22-4A champs, are 6-0 in the playoffs, having most recently knocked off Sour Lake-Hardin Jefferson, 2-0, in their regional quarterfinal series. Orangefield won both game by a single run.

 

