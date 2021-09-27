Rusk outlasts Bears, 55-41; first 5-0 start since 1995

BROWNSBORO — It was a wild and woolly second half in Brownsboro on Friday night, but in the end the Rusk Eagles were able to subdue the Bears, 55-41.
This is the first time in 26 years that a Rusk football team has opened the season by going 5-0.
Trailing 27-7 at halftime, the Bears (1-3) proved to be down-right pesky in the second half, outscoring the Eagles 34-28 in the final 24 minutes.
Eagle quarterback Owen McCown had another impressive night. The senior quarterback went 22-30-0 for 278 yards and six touchdowns via the air and was his club's leading rusher. He totaled 80 yards in 13 carries and added a 63-yard rushing touchdown.
Heston Kelly led the Eagles in receiving (12-105) and scored two touchdowns while Aiden McCown had two catches for 78 yards an a pair of scores.
Elijah Ward and Will Dixon also hauled in touchdown receptions for Rusk.
Defensively, Caleb Ferrara paced the defense with 15 tackles, four of which were solo stops.
Jackson Downing pitched in nine tackles (2 solo).
Freshman Spencer Barrett came up with three pass break ups and had an interception.
Aiden McCown was credited with two pass break ups and a caused fumble.
Ward made one interception for head coach Thomas Sitton's Eagles.
Rusk has an open date this week before opening District 10-4A-II play at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 by visiting Jasper (1-3).
