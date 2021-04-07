Rusk outlasts Carthage, 8-6, Williams earns key save

CARTHAGE — Wade Williams came in out of the bullpen to quell a Carthage rally in the bottom of the seventh inning and Rusk went on to defeat the Bulldogs, 8-6, in Carthage on Tuesday.
Williams needed just two pitches to earn the save and get his team out of a potential jam as Carthage put three runs on the board in the final frame.
Rusk led 6-0 after two innings, but the Bulldogs came back and scored three times in the home half of the third to make the score, 6-3.
The Eagles added two runs in the top of the seventh to go up 8-3.
Vanderbilt-commit J.D. Thompson picked up the win on the mound for Rusk. He worked 6.1 innings and gave up three runs (one earned) on two hits. Thompson fanned 16 and walked two.
Thompson,Tarrant Sunday, Brett Rawlinson and Bryce Leonard supplied the Eagles with two hits apiece.
Thompson and Rawlinson each doubled in the game.
Sunday drove in three runs and Rawlinson had two RBI and Leonard had an RBI.
Rusk batters collected nine hits compared top the Bulldogs' four.
The Eagles (15-4, 3-0) will host the Bulldogs (11-10, 2-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.