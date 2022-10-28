Rusk overcomes slow start to bomb Brownsboro, 48-23

Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.