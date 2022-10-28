Rusk overcomes slow start to bomb Brownsboro, 48-23

RUSK – Rusk outscored Brownsboro 34-0 in the second half and overcame a slow start in posting a 49-23 win over the Bears on Senior Night at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium on Thursday night.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday, but was moved up a day top avoid a high probability of thunderstorms on Friday evening.
Rusk (6-3, 3-2) clinched a playoff with the win. The Eagles close out regular season play next Friday by traveling to Canton.
Brownsboro (2-7, 0-5) played well in the first half and even carried a 23-14 lead into the locker room at intermission. The Bears benefited from several big plays in separating from the Eagles.
The second half was all Rusk.
The Red and Black came out and scored touchdowns on their first three possessions to surge out to a 35-23 advantage, following an 18-yard touchdown reception by Elijah Ward from Aiden McCown that came with 1:59 remaining in the third period.
Ward, a senior, had three catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns.
McCown, also a senior, went 10-14-0 for 181 yards through the air and threw five scoring strikes.
The Eagles received the kick off to start play in the final half and needed just three plays to get into the end zone.
Spencer Barnett capped the quick-strike march off by running into the end zone from 54 yards out with 10:39 left in the third. Barnett was the leading rusher for the Eagles. He had 160 yards on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns.
With 6:58 to go in period three Rusk took the lead for good when McCown connected with Brailen Trawick from 46-yards out. Trawick, who was running a post route beat his man to make for an easy target for McCown to hit. Following the point after touchdown by Alan Rojo, the Red and Black led 28-23 and the rout had officially started.
A 3-yard run to pay dirt by Barnett with 5:31 left to play swelled the Eagle advantage to 41-23. The touchdown was set up by a 33-yard run by McCown on a quarterback keeper that came on the second play of the drive.
McCown ended the night with nine carries for a net of 78 yards.
The Eagles’ final touchdown, a 12-yard pass, came with 1:54 left in the game. That’s when McCown found Trawick alone in the back of the end zone. Trawick had six grabs for 115 yards and three touchdowns.
Rusk raced out to an early 14-0 advantage with 3:36 left in the opening stanza. McCown connected with Elijah Ward for a 26-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the game and then dialed up Trawick from 27-yards out.
Bryce Grimes and Ward led Rusk defensively. Their play in the secondary was one of the reasons the Red and Black were able to keep the Bears off of the scoreboard in the final half.
Note: Betty Jean Christopher became the seventh inductee into the Rusk Wall of Honor, during a ceremony that took place at halftime. Christopher served 42 years as a teacher’s aid at Rusk High School and Rusk Middle School and faithfully attended all the Rusk football, basketball and volleyball games.
