Rusk Powerlifting: Claire Tipton wins regional title, advances to state

EUSTACE - Claire Tipton, a sophomore multi-sport student-athlete at Rusk High School has punched her ticket to state.
On Saturday at the Class 4A Small School Regional meet at Eustace High School, Tipton won first place in the 132-pound weight classification.
Tipton's lifts totaled 860-pounds (330 squat, 210 bench press, 320 dead lift).
She established season-best marks in all three disciplines at regionals.
Tipton also won first place in her division at the Arp Iron Tiger Meet (Feb. 3) and at the Rusk Invitational (Jan. 6).
The Texas High School Womens Powerlifting Association state championships for the Class 4A Small School segment are scheduled to take place on March 16 at Comerica Center in Frisco.
