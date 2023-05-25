CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.- Tatum Goff, a Rusk junior, ran her record to 40-0 as the University of Texas Tyler defeated Cal. St.-San Marcos 5-1 in the first round of the NCAA Division II College World Series.
The game was played Thursday morning at Frost Field in Chattanooga, Tenn.
The Patriots will face either Wilmington (Del.) or Grand Valley State University out of Michigan in a winner's bracket game on Friday.
UT Tyler (59-4) is the top seed in the tournament. Cal. St. San Marcos (32-19) is the eighth seed.
Goff, a junior, pitched a completed game and gave up one run, which was earned, on seven hits. She struck out five and didn't issue a walk.
Goff needed 105 pitches to record the win.
The tournament is slated to crown its champion on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.