Rusk-product JD Thompson gets the win for Vandy in SEC tournament

HOOVER, Ala. - JD Thompson earned the win on the mound Saturday when Vanderbilt dispatched Florida 11-6 in a semi-final game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Thompson, a true freshman out of Rusk High School, pitched 4.2 innings and gave up five runs on eight hits. He struck out six and walked two.
Vanderbilt (40-18) advances to play Texas A&M at 2 p.m. Sunday in the championship game.
The SEC Tournament is being played at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala.
