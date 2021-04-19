Rusk punishes Palestine, 10-1; Bryce Leonard collects 3 hits

PALESTINE — The Eagles of Rusk ran their winning streak to 10 games on Friday evening by downing Palestine, 10-1, in Palestine.
The No. 7-ranked Eagles moved to 18-4, 6-0 with the victory. The Wildcats are now 6-18, 2-4.
Senior Bryce Leonard went 3-3 in the game. Leonard punched out a double and drove in three runs to spur the Red and Black at the plate.
Trey Devereaux doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Rusk while Lane Gilchrest doubled and had an RBI.
Mason Cirkel started for the Eagles and was the winning pitcher. He worked three frames and didn't allow a run or a hit. Cirkel struck out four and walked one.
Brett Rawlinson and Camden Hudnall came on in relief for Rusk.
Conference play continues for the Eagles at 7 p.m. Tuesday when the Red and Black travel to Lufkin Hudson. The Hornets are 16-9, 3-2 and are second in the league standings.
