Rusk puts away Center, 40-35 in battle of district powers; McCown accounts for 4 TDs

RUSK - Prep football games don't always live up to their pre-game hype, but on Friday night at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium the showdown between Rusk and Center played out as most had expected, with the Eagles notching a 40-35 victory over the Roughriders.
Rusk quarterback Aiden McCown and running back Spencer Barnett had nights to remember.
McCown threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more while Barnett led the Red and Black in rushing, picking up 161 on 13 carries. Barnett, who averaged 12.38 yards per carry, scored one rushing touchdown and turned a crazy-long kick off return into six points.
Brailen Trawick was on the receiving end of the McCown touchdown strikes, which included a 70-yard catch and run that put Rusk in front 40-28 at that point Trawick snagged six passes for 129 yards.
Rusk manufactured 482 total yards of offense, of which 267 was through the air, compared to the 'Riders' 326.
Jermichael Sturns paced the Rusk defensive effort by making 22 tackles (9 solo) to go along with a tackle for loss and two caused fumbles.
Tarrant Sunday added 15 total tackles (4 solo) and registered a tackle for loss and a pair of quarterback knock downs.
Other defensive standouts for the Red and Black were Jackson Dowling (13 tackles (6 solo) and a pass break up) and Chad McCuin (11 tackles (7 solo), a tackle for loss and two pass break ups.
Rusk moved to 4-1, 1-0 with the victory. The Eagles are scheduled to visit Van (4-2, 2-0) on Friday. Van torched Canton, 45-0, in its most recent outing.
Center is now 4-2, 1-1.
