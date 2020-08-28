Rusk routs Fairfield 42-14 in Sitton's debut

FAIRFIELD — Rusk's new head football coach Thomas Sitton didn't have to wait long to collect his first win as the Eagles' head coach after Rusk trounced Fairfield 42-14 in Fairfield on Friday night.
It was Rusk's first victory on opening night since the Red and Black beat Center 48-21 in 2017 and Rusk's biggest win in the opener since defeating Troup by 25 points back in 2015.
Rusk will head home to host Crockett's Bulldogs on Fri., Sept. 4. Kick off at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
