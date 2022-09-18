Rusk runs out of gas late, falls to Alvarado, 31-21

ALVARADO - Alvarado held the high octane Rusk offense in check in the fourth quarter and the Indians from Johnson County caged the Eagles 31-21 at Charles Head Stadium on Friday.
The loss was Rusk's first of the season as the Eagles (3-1) head into their bye week.
The Indians (3-1) led 14-0 going into the second quarter, but Rusk came back to close the Alvarado advantage to 17-14 at halftime.
Each outfit added a touchdown in the third, with the Indians winning the final segment, 7-0.
The Indians played a turnover-free game, while the visitors turned the ball over twice.
Aiden McCown went 15-30-1 passing for the the Eagles. He tossed two scoring strikes and had 218 yards passing.
Brailen Trawick had touchdown grabs of 21 and 5 yards, respectively.
Elijah Ward caught nine passes for 141 yards.
Scoring a 10-yard touchdown was Rusk's Spencer Barrett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.