Rusk salutes Callie Lynn on Senior Night

RUSK — Rusk's Callie Lynn was honored on Lady Eagle Basketball Senior Night on Tuesday at Eagle Coliseum.
Lynn's contributions to the Lady Eagle program were recognized, and she was presented with several nice gifts to commemorate her days as a Lady Eagle.
Lynn's teammates, coaches and family members shared the special moments with her prior to the start of Rusk's game against Jasper.
The Rusk girls will close out their season by traveling to Carthage on Friday.
