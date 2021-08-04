Rusk season tickets to go on sale Monday

RUSK — Season tickets for Rusk Eagle football will go on sale early next week.
Individuals who has season tickets in the 2019 season, may purchase season tickets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 9, 10, 12, and 13 at the high school office.
New season ticket packages will go on sale on Aug. 16 and will be sold between 11 a.m. And 3 p.m. at the high school office.
Sales will end at the end of Aug.
Senior citizen all sports pass available for $10
Eagle and Lady Eagle fans that are are at least 65-years-old as of Aug. 11 may purchase an All Sports Pass for $10 that will allow admission to all Rusk home games in all sports during the 2021-'22 school term.
The pass will be sold from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Aug. 9, 10, 12 and 13 at the main office at the high school.
It also will be available for purchase at all home games in Aug.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.