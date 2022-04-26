Rusk Softball entering playoffs on a hot streak

RUSK - Often timing is everything in sports.
The Rusk Lady Eagle softball team will be enter post season play on Thursday on a bit of a high note.
Head coach Michael Williams' club has won its last five games, which included an extra-innings affair and two nail biters that were decided by two runs or less.
The Lady Eagles (17-14-1) appear to be playing with confidence and have some momentum going into Game 1 of a best-of-3 Class 4A, Region III bi-district series against Waco Connally (10-16). The series opener will get under way at 6 p.m. in Rusk.
The Cadets will enter the playoffs having lost a warm-up game on Monday to Gatesville, by a 14-4 margin.
Connally, the third place team from District 18-4A, has lost four of its last six games.
Rusk, who finished in second place behind Jasper in District 17-4A, is led by its two seniors, Marissa Perry and Faith Long.
The winner of the Rusk-Connally series will advance to play either state-ranked LaGrange or Gateway in the area round late next week.
