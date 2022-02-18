Rusk softballers go 1-0-1 on first day of Shelbyville Tournament

SHELBYVILLE — The Rusk High School softball team opened play in the Shelbyville Tournament by winning a game and tying one on Thursday.
Rusk (2-0-1) scored the winning run in the top of the fourth inning to turn back Nacogdoches, 4-3.
The Lady Dragons led 3-1 after two innings, but Rusk battled back and tied the game in the home half of the third inning.
Rusk batters had six hits to Nacogdoches' four.
In the Lady Eagles' second game of the day, Rusk and Latexo, a Class A school located in Houston County, played to a 6-6 draw.
Both clubs did most of their respective damage in one inning. Rusk plated four runs in the top of the first and Latexo sent four runners across in the second frame.
The Lady Eagles are slated to test Groveton and Trinity on Friday.
