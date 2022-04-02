CENTER - For the second time this week the Rusk Eagles have defeated Center on a baseball diamond.
On Friday night in Center, the Red and Black saddled the Roughriders with a 13-1 defeat.
Rusk scored all of its runs in the third and fourth frames, with the game being called after five frames due to the run rule.
Mason Cirkel, who notched the win on the hill for the Eagles, was a strike throwing machine as 52 of his 78 pitches found the strike zone.
Cirkel, a lefty, pitched a complete game, struck out nine and walked one. The lone run that he allowed was unearned.
JD Thompson laced a double as a part of a two hit night and drove in a pair of runs.
Will Dixon also stroked two hits. in the game.
Jeran Driver and Heston Kelly each had a base hit and an RBI.
Rusk batters collected a total of 10 hits.
Rusk (6-9, 2-0) will host Carthage at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
