Rusk spikers even record after posting 2 wins on Sat.

Following a 3-0 win over Troup, and a 3-1 conquest over Union Grove on Saturday at the Troup Dual Match, the Rusk High School volleyball team has improved to 3-3 on the year.
Rusk's other win came in a road match versus Palestine Westwood that came during the first week of the season. The Lady Eagles prevailed over the Lady Panthers, 3-0.
The Lady Eagles are led by four seniors this year. That group includes Kendal Gates, Carson Trawick, Emily Etheridge and Makayla Dowling.
Rusk, who is coached by Billie Walley, is scheduled to take part in another dual match on Tuesday. The Red and Black will be in Fairfield to take on the home-town Lady Eagles, who are 3-0 on the year, and a Splendora team that stands 5-2.
Rusk will return to Eagle Coliseum for an 11 a.m. match against Huntington on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.