Rusk stages huge rally to top Maidens, 3-2, in district play

Down 2-0 to Jacksonville, Rusk came back to win three-straight games to defeat the Maidens 3-2 (23-25, 16-25, 25-11, 25-16, 15-7) before a large crowd that had gathered inside John Alexander Gymnasium on Friday afternoon.
The district victory moved the Lady Eagles to 2-3 at the halfway point of conference play. Rusk is currently in fourth place in the district standings, with the Maidens, 1-4, dropping to fifth.
Rusk took the lead for good in Game 5 when Jazz Blankinship stroked a kill off of a Jacksonville player that put the Lady Eagles up 2-1. Rusk steadily increased its advantage from that point on in the set.
Blankinship finished with a match-high 16 kills for Rusk. She also had four blocks.
Sarah Boudreaux added nine kills for Rusk, Kenzie Norton accounted for five and Shelby Hassell had four.
Kiera High led Jacksonville with five kills, Tacarra Foreman had four while Devonny Ray and Chelsea Speaker finished with three apiece.
Speaker, Ray and Brooke Hornbuckle each had two aces for the Maidens.
On Tuesday evening Jacksonville will travel to Hudson while Rusk hosts Madisonville. Both matches are slated to get under way at 6:30 p.m.
