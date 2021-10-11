Rusk suffers first loss of season at the hands of Jasper

JASPER — The Jasper Bulldogs managed to do a couple of things no other team has done this season.
Playing in their first home game of the season, the Bulldogs handed Rusk a 7-0 defeat on Friday evening.
The Eagles, who were off to their best start in over two decades, fell for the first time and the high-scoring Eagle offense was grounded to a halt.
Rusk was able to move the ball up and down the field, but failed to finish off drives with points against a salty Bulldog defense.
Quarterback Owen McCown went 20-30-0 for 184 yards. He also led his squad in rushing with 43 yards.
Rusk had 245 total yards, with just 61 coming on the ground.
Leading receivers for the Eagles were Heston Kelly (10-80) and Elijah Ward (4-63).
Defensively, Rusk played well, with Nathaniel Yancy leading the team in tackles (16) — he also made a tackle for loss.
Meanwhile, Aidan McCown came up with 12 tackles and a tackle for loss while Caleb Ferrara added 11 tackles, a caused fumble and a quarterback pressure.
Rusk (5-1, 0-1) will travel to Madisonville (3-3, 1-0) on Friday.
