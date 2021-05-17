Rusk sweeps LaGrange in Areas

One reason for Rusk's success this season has been the pitcher of junior-lefty Mason Cirkle, pictured above during an outing earlier this season. The Eagles will play China Spring at 5 p.m. Thursday at Navasota High School in a regional quarterfinal game (single game).

NAVASOTA — Rusk swept La Grange in a Class 4A, Region III Area best-of-3 series that was played at Rattler Field in Navasota on Thursday and Friday.

The Eagles (24-7) won by scores of 7-0 and 2-1.

Rusk now advances to a regional quarterfinal date with China Spring (28-4-2).

The Eagles and the Cougars will battle in a single-game playoff that is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday at Navasota.

China Springs' losses have been to Corpus Christie Moody, Victoria East, Midlothian Heritage and Cleburne.

This will be the Eagles' first winner-take-all game, as the Red and Black powered past Waco La Vega in the bi-district round, sweeping the series, 2-0.

The Rusk-China Spring winner will play either Orangefield or Sour Lake Hardin Jefferson in the regional semi-final round late next week.

