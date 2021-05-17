NAVASOTA — Rusk swept La Grange in a Class 4A, Region III Area best-of-3 series that was played at Rattler Field in Navasota on Thursday and Friday.
The Eagles (24-7) won by scores of 7-0 and 2-1.
Rusk now advances to a regional quarterfinal date with China Spring (28-4-2).
The Eagles and the Cougars will battle in a single-game playoff that is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday at Navasota.
China Springs' losses have been to Corpus Christie Moody, Victoria East, Midlothian Heritage and Cleburne.
This will be the Eagles' first winner-take-all game, as the Red and Black powered past Waco La Vega in the bi-district round, sweeping the series, 2-0.
The Rusk-China Spring winner will play either Orangefield or Sour Lake Hardin Jefferson in the regional semi-final round late next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.