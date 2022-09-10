Rusk tops Athens in closing seconds; Rojo drills game winning FG

RUSK - Alan Rojo booted the game-winning field goal with :06 showing on the scoreboard at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium on Friday night as the Red and Blank remained undefeated by taking a 45-42 decision over Athens, who also came into the game with a 2-0 record.
Bryce Grimes held on the play.
The Eagles will wrap up non-district play next week by traveling to Alvarado to take on the Indians.
The Hornet defense put a damper on the Rusk ground attack, which forced the Eagles to go to the air behind quarterback Aiden McCown.
McCown threw five touchdown passes and completed 30-of-38 for 403 yards. He also gave up an interception.
Rusk's top receiver was Brailen Trawick, who snagged 14 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 18.43 yards per catch.
Leading the Eagle defense was Jackson Dowling (11 tackles, 1 fumble recovery).
Nathaniel Yancey pitched in 10 stops.
In a game that ultimately pitted Rusk's air attack against the Hornets' ground game, the Red and Black netted 456 total yards in the game compared to the Hornets' 413. Rusk got 403 yards by air and Athens rushed for 269 yards.
Note: Friday was homecoming at Rusk. Angel Brisceno and Lexy Cleaver were crowned as king and queen during the pre-game festivities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.