Rusk Track & Field: Kimbrell, Crysup, Devereaux to run in multi events at regionals

MADISONVILLE - Three student athletes from Rusk High School will be competing in more than one event when the UIL, Class 4A, Region III, Track and Field Championships get under way on April 29 at Challenger Stadium in League City.
The top four finishers in each event at the District 17/18 4A Area Track and Field Championships, which were hosted by Madisonville High School on Wednesday, advanced to the regional level.
Rusk's Lizzy Kimbrell came in second place in the 300 Meter hurdles, where she was time in 47.45.
She took the bronze medal in the 100 Meter Hurdles, with a finishing time of 16.53.
Kimbrell was also a part of the Lady Eagles' 4X400 Meter Relay team that ended up in fourth place after stopping the timer on 4:22.
Other members of the team were Damaya Hart, Faith Long and Hadley Kelly.
Zoe Fields punched her tickets to regionals by coming in third place in the 100 Meter Dash. Her time was 12.99.
Rusk had three fourth-place efforts on the boys side.
The 4X200 Meter Relay unit (Elijah Ward, Trey Devereaux, Jackson Crysup, CJ Robinson) froze the timer on 1:31 to earn the final spot.
Crysup came in fourth in the 200 Meter Dash (23.27) while Devereaux ran fourth in the 100 Meter Dash. His time was 11.67.
