Rusk Track & Field: Kimbrell, Tilley win multiple gold medals at 18-4A Championships

MADISONVILLE - Rusk's Lizzy Kimbrell won three gold medals at the District 18-4A Track and Field Championships this week, while Amarion Tilley recorded two first place finishes.
Kimbrell's wins came in the 100 Meter Hurdles. 300 Meter Hurdles and in the 4X200 Meter Relay.
Tilley had the top finish in the varsity boys' Triple Jump and in the 300 Meter Hurdles.
The top four finishers in each event advance to the District 12-18-4A Area Championships, which will be held on Wednesday at Bullard's Panther Stadium.
The Eagles chalked up 71 points and came in fifth place in the team standings. Finishing in front of Rusk was Palestine (165), Hudson (133), Bullard (97) and Jacksonville (92).
Palestine also came in first place in the varsity girls division. The Ladycats collected 148 points.
Following Palestine was Hudson (129), Jacksonville (118), Bullard (107), Madisonville (73) and Rusk (44).
Boys-Rusk Area qualifiers
400 Meter Run- 2. Bricion Griffin, 51.74
300 Meter Hurdles, 1. Amarion Tilley. 40.56
4X100 Meter Relay- 4. Rusk (Spencer Barnett, Griffin, Tilley, Elijah Ward), 43.12
4X200 Meter Relay- 3. Rusk (Barnett, Griffin, Tilley, Ward), 1:30.32
Long Jump- 4. Barnett, 20'-0”
Discus- 2. David Kennedy, 125'-3”
Triple Jump- 1.Tilley, 42'-7.25”
Pole Vault- 3.Tarren Hicks, 12'-0”
Girls-Rusk Area qualifiers
200 Meters- 3. DaMaya Hart, 27.65
100 Meter Hurdles- 1. Lizzy Kimbrell, 16.31
300 Meter Hurdles- 1. Kimbrell, 48.14
4X200 Meter Meter Relay- 4. Rusk (Tatum Kay, Hart, Aubrianna Mandrell, Kimbrell), 1:49.12
