Rusk, Troup, Brook Hill to represent area in football playoffs

Three schools, Rusk, Troup and Brook Hill have qualified for post season play and will take part in bi-district games on Friday.
Rusk (6-4), the fourth place team from District 18-4A-II, is scheduled to oppose the Gilmer Buckeyes (9-0), winners from District 7-4A-II.
The Eagles Re coming off of a 35-34 loss to Canton on Friday in the regular season finale.
Gilmer is ranked No. 2 in the state and has wins over Chapel Hill and Kilgore among its conquests this season.
The Rusk-Gilmer game is scheduled to unfold at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Francis Rose Stadium in Tyler.
A Rusk win would have the Eagles moving on to face either Sunnyvale or Gainesville in the area round.
Troup (6-4) also has a tough test in the first round, as the Tigers will go up against the Hooks Hornets (8-2).
The Hornets’ losses were to Cooper and Winnsboro, two clubs that are a combined 19-1.
Hooks went undefeated in District 10-3A-II action.
The Tigers (6-4) came in fourth place in a tough District 9-3A-II.
Both teams run the football well. Hooks averages 7.4 yards per rush while the Maroon and White are averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
Hooks and Troup will face off at Ore City’s Rebel Stadium. Kick-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Hooks-Troup winner will advance to the area round and will take on either Harmony or New Waverly in the area round late next week.
Brook Hill plastered McKinney Christian 57-14 on Friday to finish the regular season at 5-5.
The Guard are the third place outfit out of TAPPS Division III, District 2.
Brook Hill will journey to Fort Worth to battle Lake Country Christian (9-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The game will take place at Eagle Stadium in Ft. Worth.
The Eagles came in second place in TAPPS Division III, District 1.
