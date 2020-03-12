Rusk tunes up for district by dispatching Van, 6-3

VAN — Lauren Boudreaux belted a home run and drove in three runs to help send Rusk to a 6-3 triumph over Van on Tuesday evening on the Lady Vandels' home field.
Rusk (12-7-1) is not scheduled to play again unlit March 17 when the Red and Black travel to Fairfield for the district opener. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.
Kailee Millsap and Marissa Perry each stroked a double and drove in a run, with Abbie Peppin added a single and an RBI.
Perry worked five inning and got the pitching win for the Lady Eagles. She gave up three runs, all earned, on 10 hits while striking out one.
Alaina Goldsberry turned in a nice piece of relief work. She hurled two frames and allowed just one hit and fanned two Van batters to hold the Lady Vandels in check late.
Rusk exploded for five runs in the top half of the fifth inning to move ahead, 6-2.
