Rusk Volleyball: Playoff seeding game set for Fri. in Crockett

RUSK — Rusk and Palestine will face off in a District 17-4A playoff seeding game at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Crockett High School.
The Lady Eagles (21-16, 5-3) and the Ladycats (18-17, 5-3) ended the regular season tied for second place in the district.
The two clubs split their regular-season meetings.
The Rusk-Palestine winner will advance to play Madisonville, the third-place outfit from District 18-4A, in a Class 4A, Region III bi-district test, while the loser will earn a date against the 18-4A runner-up, Waco Robinson. Those matches will take place either on Monday or Tuesday at locations to be announced.
