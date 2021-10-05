Rusk Volleyball to wrap up first round of district in Jasper

RUSK — The first round of district play will conclude on Tuesday night in Jasper for the Rusk Lady Eagle volleyballers.

Rusk and Palestine are both 2-1 in conference play heading into tonight's action, but one of Rusk's wins is over Palestine.

No. 5-ranked Carthage (26-4) is undefeated in conference play.

The Lady Eagles, who are3 16-14 overall, will be off on Friday, and will entertain Carthage at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Rusk is a senior-laden club.

Among the young ladies that in their final season are Faith Long, Mackenna Burkhalter, Kaycee Johnson, Kara Wofford, Allie Kovlozsky and Lexi Stanley.

 

