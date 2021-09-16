Rusk vs. Bullard Preview: Eagles looking to go 4-0 for first time in 9 years

RUSK — Rusk will be attempting to open the season by going 4-0 for the first time since 2012 on Friday when they host the Bullard Panthers (0-3).
Kick off is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium, with homecoming festivities set to get under way at 7 p.m.
Bullard prevailed over the Eagles, 22-14, in Bullard last year, but Rusk leads the overall series, 8-3.
The Eagles enter play with wins over Fairfield, Crockett and Palestine. That trio of teams has combined to go just 2-7 thus far.
Although winless, a very youthful Bullard team has played a most difficult non-district scheduled as Mabank, Caddo Mills and Troup have combined to post a 9-0 record.
Both clubs have been successfully tweaking their lineup each week and incorporating more and more kids into the mix on the offensive side, with the start of their respective district campaigns looming ever nearer.
In Rusk's 21-18 triumph over Palestine last week, the Eagles had 514 total yards of offense. Running backs Jermaine Session (21-150) and Chris Perez (17-80) scored two touchdowns apiece, as did quarterback Owen McCown, who ran the ball seven times for 43 yards — McCown went 19-28-0 for 241 yards and a touchdown through the air.
Hesston Kelly continues to be McCown's favorite target. Kelly had 13 catches for 132 yards last week.
Trey Devereaux was on the receiving end of McCown's scoring strike, which covered 41 yards.
The Eagles have a lot of weapons on offense and Bullard should have its hands full in trying to account for everyone.
Conversely, the Panther offense was led by sophomore Ayden Barrett, who made his first varsity start last week.
Barrett (16-29-2 for 207 yards and two touchdowns) should benefit from the experience that he got under center last week and should be more comfortable running the show this time around.
Luke Williams (15-73) scored one touchdowns and appeared close to his 2020 form that made him one of the Panthers' most complete running backs.
Clifford Douglas (18-343, 3 TDs) is Bullard's leading pass catcher.
Look for the Panthers to give a gritty effort and if Bullard can avoid getting behind by multiple scores early on, who knows what can happen.
