Rusk's 14U team 2 wins away from state tourney title

RUSK — The Rusk Eagle 14U team polished off Belton's Longhorns and stopped the Axtell Hitmen in elimination games in the Texas Teenage Baseball Association 14U State Tournament on Thursday evening in Rusk.
The Eagles, who have one loss in the tournament, will face the Academy Rubber Ducks, who have won all four of their contests in the tournament, at 6 p.m. Friday. A Rusk win in that game would force a decisive contest at 8 p.m.
If Academy wins the 6 p.m. game they will be state champions.
