Rusk's Andrew Gates to join No. 10-ranked LSU-Shreveport pitching staff

Andrew Gates, a 2019 graduate of Rusk High School, has signed with LSU-Shreveport (NAIA, Division I), after spending two season playing for Central Alabama Community College.
Gates, a right-handed pitcher, was the District 19-4A Most Valuable Player his senior year at Rusk.
This past season at Central Alabama he was used exclusively as a relief pitcher.
Gates played in 18 games, tossed 21.2 innings and posted a 1-1 record. He struck out 15 and walked nine and had a 4.98 earned run average.
LSU-Shreveport (45-16) wrapped up the 2021 campaign being ranked No. 10 in the country. The Pilots won the Red River Athletic Conference post season tournament and advanced all the way to the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho.
