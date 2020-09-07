Rusk's Camden Hudnall lauded as player of the week

CAMDEN HUDNALL

 Progress photo by Jay Neal

RUSK — Camden Hudnall, a senior linebacker at Rusk High School, is the Jacksonville Progress Player of the Week for Week 2.

Hudnall, according to the official Eagle team stats, came up with 14 tackles (9 solo) and had a quarterback sack in Rusk's 27-15 victory over Crockett on Friday night in the Eagles' home opener at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium.

The entire Rusk defensive unit gave a command performance against an athletic group of Bulldogs, and limited Crockett (1-1) to just 116 yards of total offense.

The Red and Black will be looking to go 3-0 on Friday night when they visit Palestine. Kick off at Wildcat Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

