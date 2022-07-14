Rusk's Elijah Ward receives first collegiate offer

Elijah Ward (13) of Rusk High School, goes up to make a catch in a game against Madisonville last season. Ward, has received his first collegiate offer, from St. Mary-of-the-Woods College (NAIA). He will be a senior when school cranks back up.

 Progress file photo by Bryan Barrow

RUSK – Elijah Ward, who will be a senior at Rusk High School this year, recently received his first collegiate football offer.

St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, located in St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Ind. offered the speedy wide receiver an opportunity to join its sprint football team. Sprint football plays by the same rules as college football uses, but players can weigh no more than 178 pounds.

The college, which is a member of the NAIA and the Midwest Sprint Football Conference, will be embarking on its first season of football later this year.

In 10 games last season, Ward had 37 catches for 681 yards and six touchdowns.

He also played basketball and was a member of the Rusk track and field team.

