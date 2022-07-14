RUSK – Elijah Ward, who will be a senior at Rusk High School this year, recently received his first collegiate football offer.
St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, located in St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Ind. offered the speedy wide receiver an opportunity to join its sprint football team. Sprint football plays by the same rules as college football uses, but players can weigh no more than 178 pounds.
The college, which is a member of the NAIA and the Midwest Sprint Football Conference, will be embarking on its first season of football later this year.
In 10 games last season, Ward had 37 catches for 681 yards and six touchdowns.
He also played basketball and was a member of the Rusk track and field team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.